Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Black Hills by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

BKH opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

