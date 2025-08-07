US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) vs. Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Financial Contrast

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get US Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 3 4 1 2.75

US Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.6667, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

US Gold has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.78) -6.57 Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million 19.05 -$23.08 million $0.03 827.30

US Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triple Flag Precious Metals. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -96.02% -57.53% Triple Flag Precious Metals 1.71% 7.69% 7.51%

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats US Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.