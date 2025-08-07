Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,257 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

