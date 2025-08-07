Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 129,164 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129,164 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 4.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $331,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.5%

BDX opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

