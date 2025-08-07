Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 12,773 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of BP opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -413.04%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

