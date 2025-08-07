WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CLG LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,488 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

