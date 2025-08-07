AXS Investments LLC Sells 134 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $517.79 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

