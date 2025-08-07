Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after acquiring an additional 813,660 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,112,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

