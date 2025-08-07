Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788,433 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of ONEOK worth $585,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,184,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $511,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

