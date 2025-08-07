Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,284 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,279,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

