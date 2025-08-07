Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.46 Billion Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.04% of ONEOK worth $7,461,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 43.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,904,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,433 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 33.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,380,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,169,000 after buying an additional 595,093 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 346,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $75.31 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

