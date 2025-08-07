CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,544 Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Nice were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Nice by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nice by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nice Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ NICE opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. Nice has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nice has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
