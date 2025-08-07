Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,781 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TTEK opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.