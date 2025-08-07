Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

