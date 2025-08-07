Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,928 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $442,911,206. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $303.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

