CenterBook Partners LP Invests $8.68 Million in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.90% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million.

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.