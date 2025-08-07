Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Booking by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,536.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,573.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,087.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,291.80 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.