Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $175.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.