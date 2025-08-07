1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 573.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,847,000 after purchasing an additional 361,487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 67,985 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

