Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.65.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.