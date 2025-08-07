1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 9,985 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIN. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

