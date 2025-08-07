1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 148,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IJT opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.