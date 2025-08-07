1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 245 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% during the first quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $474.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.86 and its 200-day moving average is $531.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,565.68. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

