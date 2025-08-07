MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNTN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MNTN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MNTN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE MNTN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. MNTN has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,824. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,432,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

