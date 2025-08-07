JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,650,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

JEPQ opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

