BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $243,400.85. The trade was a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $836,224. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

