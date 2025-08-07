Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Potentia Wealth

Potentia Wealth lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $319.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $191.48 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,724 shares of company stock valued at $215,376,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

