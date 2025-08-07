Potentia Wealth Has $474,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Potentia Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

