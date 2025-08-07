Potentia Wealth Buys 6,631 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Potentia Wealth grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Potentia Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Potentia Wealth owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,736 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,190,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 165,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 116,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

