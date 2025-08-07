BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

PAYC opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,208. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

