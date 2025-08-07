Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.7% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $801.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

