iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $508.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.30.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

