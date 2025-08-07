iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,304 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.