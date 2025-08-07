Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in CDW by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

CDW Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.33. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $231.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

