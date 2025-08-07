268 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 148,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 996.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 85,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

