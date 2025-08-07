Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $292.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

