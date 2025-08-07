Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after acquiring an additional 566,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

