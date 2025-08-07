Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of APP opened at $390.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.34. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

