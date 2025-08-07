1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

