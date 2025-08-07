Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,889,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BA opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

