Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

