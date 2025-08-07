SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

