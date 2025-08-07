Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 530 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.20 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.