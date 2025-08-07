Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 4,050 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $185.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

