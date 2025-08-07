Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

