Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $241.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

