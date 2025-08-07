Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 873,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,088 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MBS opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.