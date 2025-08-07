81,321 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

