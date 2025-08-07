Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 356,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $496,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $442.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

