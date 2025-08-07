Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinney & Scofield Inc.

Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

